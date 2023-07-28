Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $11.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SNAP. Barclays boosted their price objective on Snap from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Snap from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Snap from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.41.

Snap Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.58. 26,729,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,671,225. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. Snap has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $13.89.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Snap had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a negative return on equity of 36.21%. The company had revenue of $988.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $367,155.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 948,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,267,754.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 60,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $517,348.43. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,170,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,958,019.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $367,155.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 948,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,267,754.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,422,158 shares of company stock valued at $14,158,296. 22.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 692,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 19,755 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Snap by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,090,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 18,738 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Snap by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 466,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 44,429 shares during the period. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. 41.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

