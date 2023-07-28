SmileDirectClub, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for SmileDirectClub in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.42). The consensus estimate for SmileDirectClub’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

SmileDirectClub Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SDC opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49. SmileDirectClub has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SmileDirectClub ( NASDAQ:SDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $119.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.28 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 411.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50,082 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SmileDirectClub by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 82,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30,040 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 4.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at SmileDirectClub

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 135,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total value of $59,459.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 336,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,979.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a customer's dentist or orthodontist, and facilitating remote clinical monitoring through a network of orthodontists and general dentists through its proprietary teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

Featured Stories

