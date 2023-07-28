Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Sleep Number had a net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $458.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sleep Number updated its FY23 guidance to $1.25-1.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.25-$1.75 EPS.

SNBR stock traded down $11.29 on Friday, hitting $27.17. 3,288,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,206. Sleep Number has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $50.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the third quarter valued at $322,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the third quarter valued at $278,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 59.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Climate 360 brands.

