Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Up 9.8 %

Shares of SKX traded up $5.00 on Friday, reaching $56.11. 6,143,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,752. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.95. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $56.29.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Richard Siskind sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,073,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,212,986.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $184,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,073,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,212,986.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 100.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SKX shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

