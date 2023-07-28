SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.13-$1.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -. SITE Centers also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.13-1.17 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SITC traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.92. 58,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,365. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $15.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SITE Centers will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 106.12%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SITC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of SITE Centers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.43.

In other SITE Centers news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $159,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,046.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 77.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 12,416 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 56.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 32,714 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter worth $959,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 579,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 154,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 19,084 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

