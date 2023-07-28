Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 309.3% from the June 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Silver Viper Minerals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VIPRF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 100,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,575. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11. Silver Viper Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.23.

Silver Viper Minerals Company Profile

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns interest in the La Virginia gold-silver project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,598 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

