Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 309.3% from the June 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Silver Viper Minerals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:VIPRF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 100,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,575. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11. Silver Viper Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.23.
Silver Viper Minerals Company Profile
