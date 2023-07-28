Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-$0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $190.00 million-$210.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $254.35 million. Silicon Laboratories also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.45-0.73 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $172.25.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories Trading Up 1.7 %

SLAB stock traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.66. 544,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.03. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $109.44 and a 12 month high of $194.68.

Institutional Trading of Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $246.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.06 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 7.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 72.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 17.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.