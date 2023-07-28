Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35. Silgan also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.40-$3.60 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Silgan from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised Silgan from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Silgan from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.44.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SLGN traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.25. 477,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,373. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Silgan has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $55.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Silgan Announces Dividend

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.08). Silgan had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 25.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silgan

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Silgan during the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in Silgan by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Silgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Silgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Silgan by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.