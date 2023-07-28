Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Silgan Price Performance

SLGN traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $43.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,690,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,526. Silgan has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $55.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.88 and a 200-day moving average of $50.06.

Silgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silgan

Several research firms have recently commented on SLGN. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Silgan from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Silgan from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Silgan by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,841,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,691,000 after buying an additional 81,163 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Silgan by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,317,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,708,000 after buying an additional 42,494 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Silgan by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,410,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,382,000 after purchasing an additional 62,390 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Silgan by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,315,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,040,000 after purchasing an additional 16,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Silgan by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,667,000 after purchasing an additional 868,999 shares during the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Further Reading

