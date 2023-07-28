Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 0.8% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 531,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,736,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 6.3% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX stock opened at $159.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.80. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.46 and a 1 year high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.16.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

