SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Stock Performance

SGMA stock opened at $6.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $36.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.43. SigmaTron International has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $8.20.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.22 million for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 4.95%.

Institutional Trading of SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in SigmaTron International in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SigmaTron International in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SigmaTron International in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in SigmaTron International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SigmaTron International by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. 15.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Featured Stories

