SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
SigmaTron International Stock Performance
SGMA stock opened at $6.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $36.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.43. SigmaTron International has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $8.20.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.22 million for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 4.95%.
Institutional Trading of SigmaTron International
SigmaTron International Company Profile
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
Featured Stories
