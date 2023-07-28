SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $336,000 Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 49.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 23,372 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,577 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,544,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.21. 66,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $51.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.43.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.2466 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

