Short Interest in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Decreases By 18.0%

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the June 30th total of 5,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $861,887.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,240,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $33,878.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,935 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,632,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,035 shares of company stock worth $2,208,725 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.1% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 16.2% in the second quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.0% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $132.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.88.

Shares of TTWO opened at $149.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of -21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.69. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $153.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.32.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

