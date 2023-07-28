Short Interest in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Declines By 16.9%

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 532,700 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the June 30th total of 641,100 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of SCHL stock opened at $44.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.05. Scholastic has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $48.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Scholastic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,624,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 11.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 10.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 28.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 13,732 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 1.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.

