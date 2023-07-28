Short Interest in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Drops By 16.6%

Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 462,500 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the June 30th total of 554,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 398,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Orion in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Orion by 101.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Orion during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Orion in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Orion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Orion Stock Down 1.0 %

OEC stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average of $23.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.59. Orion has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Orion Announces Dividend

Orion ( NYSE:OEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.19 million. Orion had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Orion will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Orion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OEC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Orion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Orion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Orion from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Orion Company Profile

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Luxembourg and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

