Short Interest in Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) Expands By 1,907.1%

Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a growth of 1,907.1% from the June 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Mind Cure Health Price Performance

Shares of MCURF opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05. Mind Cure Health has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.07.

About Mind Cure Health

Mind Cure Health Inc, a life sciences company, develops and commercializes mental health and wellness products in Canada and North America. It focuses on the development of digital therapeutics technology and researching psychedelic compounds to rapidly scale science-backed and evidence-based mental health therapy.

