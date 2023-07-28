Short Interest in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Grows By 1,350.0%

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 1,350.0% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $43,000. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 25,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 12,579 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 243,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 72,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 25,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS Intermediate High Income Fund alerts:

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Price Performance

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.71.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Announces Dividend

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be issued a $0.0144 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 18th.

(Get Free Report)

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.