Short Interest in Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Expands By 1,200.0%

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.0 days.
Ion Beam Applications Price Performance
Shares of IOBCF stock remained flat at $15.00 during trading hours on Thursday. Ion Beam Applications has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.72.
About Ion Beam Applications
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ion Beam Applications
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Ion Beam Applications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ion Beam Applications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.