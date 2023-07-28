Short Interest in Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Expands By 1,200.0%

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.0 days.

Ion Beam Applications Price Performance

Shares of IOBCF stock remained flat at $15.00 during trading hours on Thursday. Ion Beam Applications has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.72.

About Ion Beam Applications

Ion Beam Applications SA develops, manufactures, and supports medical devices and software solutions for cancer treatments in Belgium, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators, and Dosimetry segments. The Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators segment develops, fabricates, and services medical and industrial particle accelerators, and proton therapy systems.

