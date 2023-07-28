Short Interest in IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Drops By 99.4%

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the June 30th total of 194,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,359,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IGEN Networks Price Performance

IGEN Networks stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,574,381. IGEN Networks has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

Get IGEN Networks alerts:

IGEN Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

IGEN Networks Corp. develops and markets software services for the automotive and fleet management industry in the United States. The company provides vehicle tracking and recovery solutions; and direct and secure access to information on the vehicle assets and the driver's behavior. It offers its software services to automotive dealers, financial institutions, government channels, and direct-to-consumer through various commercial and consumer brands.

Receive News & Ratings for IGEN Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGEN Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.