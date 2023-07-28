Short Interest in IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Drops By 99.4%

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the June 30th total of 194,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,359,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
IGEN Networks Price Performance
IGEN Networks stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,574,381. IGEN Networks has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.
IGEN Networks Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than IGEN Networks
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 7 Best Industrial REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for IGEN Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGEN Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.