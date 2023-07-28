Short Interest in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGAP) Expands By 2,500.0%

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGAP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 2,500.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Franchise Group Price Performance

Franchise Group stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. Franchise Group has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.60 and a 200-day moving average of $23.08.

Franchise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4688 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products.

