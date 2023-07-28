Short Interest in Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Decreases By 99.9%

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the June 30th total of 97,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Fibra Danhos Price Performance

Fibra Danhos stock remained flat at $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. Fibra Danhos has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16.

Get Fibra Danhos alerts:

About Fibra Danhos

(Get Free Report)

See Also

We are a Mexican trust formed primarily to develop, own, lease, operate and acquire iconic and premier quality commercial real estate assets in Mexico. Our goal is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for the Holders of our CBFIs in the long term, through stable cash distributions and the appreciation of our properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Fibra Danhos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibra Danhos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.