Short Interest in Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Decreases By 99.9%

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the June 30th total of 97,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Fibra Danhos Price Performance
Fibra Danhos stock remained flat at $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. Fibra Danhos has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16.
About Fibra Danhos
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fibra Danhos
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 7 Best Industrial REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Fibra Danhos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibra Danhos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.