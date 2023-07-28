Short Interest in Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Grows By 1,200.0%

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Stock Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS DIFTY traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $25.58. 17,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,003. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.45. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $28.50.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Featured Stories

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs, constructs, and rents apartments and condominiums in Japan. It operates through, Construction Business, Real Estate Business, and Financial Business, segments. The company design and construct rental housing and other structure construction; ironwork and construction; whole building leasing, and building management and renovation; tenant guarantor services; advertising; and LP gas supply businesses.

