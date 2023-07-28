Short Interest in Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Grows By 1,200.0%

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Stock Down 0.1 %
OTCMKTS DIFTY traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $25.58. 17,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,003. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.45. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $28.50.
