Short Interest in Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Expands By 900.0%

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,950 ($37.83) to GBX 3,150 ($40.39) in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,200 ($28.21) to GBX 2,600 ($33.34) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,700 ($34.62) to GBX 3,000 ($38.47) in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,250 ($28.85) to GBX 2,350 ($30.13) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Coca-Cola HBC Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CCHGY stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.46. 2,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,771. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.95. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Coca-Cola HBC Cuts Dividend

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.5104 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th.

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, dairy, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.