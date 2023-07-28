Short Interest in CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Expands By 2,966.7%

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 2,966.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CB Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of CBSC opened at $0.15 on Friday. CB Scientific has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16.

Get CB Scientific alerts:

About CB Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

CB Scientific, Inc, through its US and international subsidiaries, provides innovative products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. Our FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms, provide improved compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms as well as more accurate information for physicians.

Receive News & Ratings for CB Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.