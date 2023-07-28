Short Interest in CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Expands By 2,966.7%

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 2,966.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
CB Scientific Stock Performance
Shares of CBSC opened at $0.15 on Friday. CB Scientific has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16.
About CB Scientific
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CB Scientific
- Why Average Daily Trading Volume Matters to Every Investor
- 3 Streaming Stocks That Can Push Past the Actors Guild Strike
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- CyberArk’s Q2 Report May Offer Buy Zone For AI Threat Specialist
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- The Road Ahead For UPS: Can Stock Deliver After Contract Deal?
Receive News & Ratings for CB Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.