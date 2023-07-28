Short Interest in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Expands By 79.1%

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVROGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a growth of 79.1% from the June 30th total of 1,340,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Wedbush downgraded shares of AVROBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

AVROBIO Trading Down 1.3 %

AVRO stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09. AVROBIO has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVROGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that AVROBIO will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AVROBIO

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 931.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 28,995 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 76.4% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

About AVROBIO

(Get Free Report)

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are harvested from the patient and then modified with a lentiviral vector to insert the equivalent of a functional copy of the gene that is mutated in the target disease.

