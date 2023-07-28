Short Interest in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Expands By 79.1%

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a growth of 79.1% from the June 30th total of 1,340,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Wedbush downgraded shares of AVROBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

AVROBIO Trading Down 1.3 %

AVRO stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09. AVROBIO has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AVROBIO

AVROBIO ( NASDAQ:AVRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that AVROBIO will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 931.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 28,995 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 76.4% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

About AVROBIO

(Get Free Report)

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are harvested from the patient and then modified with a lentiviral vector to insert the equivalent of a functional copy of the gene that is mutated in the target disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.