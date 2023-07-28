Short Interest in ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Rises By 41.4%

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,099,800 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the June 30th total of 777,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

ASOS Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASOMF remained flat at $4.55 during trading on Friday. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average of $8.36.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

