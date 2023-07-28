Short Interest in ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Rises By 41.4%

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,099,800 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the June 30th total of 777,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
ASOS Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ASOMF remained flat at $4.55 during trading on Friday. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average of $8.36.
ASOS Company Profile
