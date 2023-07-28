Short Interest in ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Declines By 70.9%

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 70.9% from the June 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ArrowMark Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ArrowMark Financial stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.74 million, a P/E ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.53. ArrowMark Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.45.

ArrowMark Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. ArrowMark Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 294.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ArrowMark Financial

Institutional Trading of ArrowMark Financial

In other ArrowMark Financial news, Director Guy M. Arnold bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $44,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other ArrowMark Financial news, Director Guy M. Arnold bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $44,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sanjai Bhonsle bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,656. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 6,700 shares of company stock valued at $99,163 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANX. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ArrowMark Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ArrowMark Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ArrowMark Financial by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ArrowMark Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ArrowMark Financial by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArrowMark Financial Company Profile

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

