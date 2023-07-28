Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Raised to $300.00 at Robert W. Baird

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.32% from the company’s current price.

SHW has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. 58.com restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.56.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW traded up $2.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $279.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,239. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $283.80. The firm has a market cap of $72.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHW. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after acquiring an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.