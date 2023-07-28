Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Raised to $320.00 at Citigroup

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SHW. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, 58.com reissued an upgrade rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $280.56.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $3.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $280.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,201,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.58. The firm has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.10. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Institutional Trading of Sherwin-Williams

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

