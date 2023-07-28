Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SHW has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $283.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $280.56.

SHW stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $279.27. 529,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,020. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.10. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $283.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 10,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

