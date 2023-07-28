Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.66 Per Share

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.662 per share by the energy company on Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Shell Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Shell stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.95. 3,903,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,789,435. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.96 and its 200 day moving average is $59.78. The firm has a market cap of $212.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.66. Shell has a 1 year low of $46.74 and a 1 year high of $63.69.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.02 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 11.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shell will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,521.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,824 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Shell by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shell by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,937 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shell by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 6,248 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

