Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Announces Earnings Results

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shell had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of Shell stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $60.94. 3,901,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,786,360. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.96 and a 200 day moving average of $59.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Shell has a 52 week low of $46.74 and a 52 week high of $63.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.66.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 19.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shell

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $2,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHEL. Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Shell from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,171.00.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

