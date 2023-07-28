ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Increased to $640.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $600.00 to $640.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $589.48.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $9.78 on Thursday, reaching $569.67. 2,042,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,167. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $614.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $553.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $484.26. The company has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.00, for a total value of $213,458.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,854,963. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total transaction of $6,995,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,826,287.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.00, for a total transaction of $213,458.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,963. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,786 shares of company stock worth $15,677,627 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 96,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,189,077,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444,979 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in ServiceNow by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,760,149,000 after buying an additional 727,494 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,082,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,904,000 after buying an additional 141,744 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,763,000 after purchasing an additional 288,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,452,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,956,000 after purchasing an additional 499,675 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

