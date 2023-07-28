Seplat Energy Plc Declares Dividend of $0.03 (LON:SEPL)

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Seplat Energy Stock Down 6.2 %
SEPL opened at GBX 133.20 ($1.71) on Friday. Seplat Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 83.35 ($1.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 142.60 ($1.83). The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.33. The company has a market cap of £783.80 million, a PE ratio of 1,014.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 121.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 110.66.
About Seplat Energy
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Seplat Energy
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Up Stocks
- Biotech & Healthcare Meet AI: Stocks Soar On Innovation Potential
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Is It Time To Buy Keurig Dr Pepper Or Cut Losses?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 Streaming Stocks That Can Push Past the Actors Guild Strike
Receive News & Ratings for Seplat Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seplat Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.