Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $104.66

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $104.66 and last traded at $104.54, with a volume of 43010 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SIGI. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.14.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.16 and a 200-day moving average of $97.37.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.13). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $999.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.06%.

Insider Activity

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Wole C. Coaxum acquired 351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.67 per share, with a total value of $35,335.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 576.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

