SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SEIC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.95. 353,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,822. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.41. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $64.69. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments Dividend Announcement

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. SEI Investments had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $489.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $2,382,414.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,419,729 shares in the company, valued at $485,649,968.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 46,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $2,751,706.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,519,720 shares in the company, valued at $502,578,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $2,382,414.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,419,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,649,968.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,974 shares of company stock worth $5,135,471 in the last three months. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEI Investments

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 79,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.