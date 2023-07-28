Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.96

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.96 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.10 ($0.07), with a volume of 4421798 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.14 ($0.07).
A number of research firms recently commented on SEE. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 10 ($0.13) price objective on shares of Seeing Machines in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 12 ($0.15) price target on shares of Seeing Machines in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.
The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £212.16 million, a P/E ratio of -568.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.49.
Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.
