Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.96

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.96 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.10 ($0.07), with a volume of 4421798 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.14 ($0.07).

A number of research firms recently commented on SEE. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 10 ($0.13) price objective on shares of Seeing Machines in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 12 ($0.15) price target on shares of Seeing Machines in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £212.16 million, a P/E ratio of -568.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.49.

In other news, insider Martin Ive bought 55,000 shares of Seeing Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £2,750 ($3,526.09). In other Seeing Machines news, insider Martin Ive bought 55,000 shares of Seeing Machines stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £2,750 ($3,526.09). Also, insider Kate Hill acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,233.24). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,515,000 shares of company stock worth $97,385,000. Insiders own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

