Scotiabank Cuts Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to C$69.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TECK. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.21.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE TECK traded up $1.56 on Friday, reaching $43.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,628,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,452,771. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.07. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Teck Resources by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Teck Resources by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 29.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.3% in the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 126,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teck Resources

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.