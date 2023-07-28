Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stake Reduced by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,085,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,622 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 5.9% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Krilogy Financial LLC owned 0.43% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $70,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.8% during the first quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 192,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after buying an additional 52,789 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 44.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,115,000.

Shares of SCHG traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.45. 1,090,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,199. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $78.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.45.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

