Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Savers Value Village in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Savers Value Village in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Savers Value Village in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Savers Value Village in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.29.

Savers Value Village Stock Performance

NYSE:SVV opened at $24.57 on Monday. Savers Value Village has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $25.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village Company Profile

In other Savers Value Village news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $115,606,117.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,659,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,927,766.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

See Also

