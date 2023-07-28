Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on SVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Savers Value Village in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Savers Value Village in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Savers Value Village in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Savers Value Village in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.29.
Savers Value Village Stock Performance
NYSE:SVV opened at $24.57 on Monday. Savers Value Village has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $25.48.
Insider Buying and Selling at Savers Value Village
Savers Value Village Company Profile
Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Savers Value Village
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- What is Forex: A Practical Guide on How to Trade Forex for Retail Investors
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Savers Value Village Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savers Value Village and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.