Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Savers Value Village in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Savers Value Village presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Savers Value Village Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SVV opened at $24.57 on Monday. Savers Value Village has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $25.48.

Insider Activity

Savers Value Village Company Profile

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $115,606,117.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,659,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,927,766.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

Further Reading

