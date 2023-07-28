Savant Capital LLC Raises Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,707,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,854,000 after purchasing an additional 245,923 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,921,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,998,000 after purchasing an additional 72,931 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,493,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,120,000 after purchasing an additional 206,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 224.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,379,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,053 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DTE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $127.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $129.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.76.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DTE opened at $114.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $136.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.952 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.43%.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,286.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,286.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

