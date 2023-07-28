Savant Capital LLC Purchases 2,323 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ALL opened at $112.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $142.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.95.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, July 21st. William Blair upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.58.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

