Savant Capital LLC Purchases 124 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 854 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 13,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,135,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,139,000 after acquiring an additional 13,919 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $255,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 6.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on FICO. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $820.14.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 1.7 %

FICO stock opened at $820.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $798.38 and a 200 day moving average of $725.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 54.69 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $389.83 and a 52 week high of $860.00.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by ($0.30). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $380.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.31 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fair Isaac news, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total transaction of $791,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,738.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total transaction of $791,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,738.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total transaction of $1,004,359.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,576.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,764. 3.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

