Savant Capital LLC Increases Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 50.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,844 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in TJX Companies by 69.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 15,644 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $86.89 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $87.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.55. The firm has a market cap of $99.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

