Savant Capital LLC Has $751,000 Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

Zoetis Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $188.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $194.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

