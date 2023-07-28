Savant Capital LLC Has $686,000 Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 44.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,901 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFEM. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,274,000. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 208.6% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,277,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,727 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,755,000. Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,314,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,416,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,820,000 after buying an additional 574,956 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $24.81 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $25.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

