Savant Capital LLC Has $2.79 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Booking by 0.5% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton raised its stake in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Booking by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Booking by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKNG. Bank of America raised their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,060.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,820.60.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,955.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,707.20 and its 200-day moving average is $2,584.92. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,998.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock has a market cap of $109.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 139.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,645,712.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total transaction of $1,974,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,147,850.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,645,712.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,942 shares of company stock valued at $10,699,526. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

