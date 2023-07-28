Savant Capital LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 19.0% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 17,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 29,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Mckenney purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $38.82 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The stock has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.94.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

