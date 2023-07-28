Savant Capital LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1,271.4% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 118.5% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $197.69 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $170.83 and a 12 month high of $201.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

